Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) is above average at 5.84x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is $5.27, which is $1.48 above the current market price. The public float for SAN is 16.17B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SAN on August 21, 2023 was 2.98M shares.

SAN) stock’s latest price update

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN)’s stock price has soared by 0.26 in relation to previous closing price of 3.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-20 that Banco Santander’s undervaluation directs focus to its subprime auto lending subsidiary, Santander Consumer USA, amid potential for growth. SCUSA’s strategic position and partnerships align with a projected expansion in US Auto Sales driven by new models and incentives. Despite an increasing cost of risk, a 35% upside positions Banco Santander as an appealing option for investors seeking long value.

SAN’s Market Performance

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has experienced a -2.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.05% drop in the past month, and a 11.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for SAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.26% for SAN’s stock, with a 11.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SAN Trading at 2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAN fell by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.90. In addition, Banco Santander S.A. saw 29.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander S.A. stands at +10.26. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Santander S.A. (SAN), the company’s capital structure generated 561.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.88. Total debt to assets is 28.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 346.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.