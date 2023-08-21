AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) Stock Faces 3.92% Weekly Volatility

The stock of AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) has seen a 9.57% increase in the past week, with a 12.54% gain in the past month, and a 16.08% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for AVPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.03% for AVPT’s stock, with a 33.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) by analysts is $7.63, which is $0.52 above the current market price. The public float for AVPT is 115.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.19% of that float. On August 21, 2023, the average trading volume of AVPT was 939.34K shares.

AVPT) stock’s latest price update

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.68 in comparison to its previous close of 6.53, however, the company has experienced a 9.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-18 that AvePoint offers SaaS platform solutions for cloud architecture and data organization. The company has achieved significant growth in revenues. Although AVPT operates at a loss, further growth could have significant operating leverage raising AvePoint’s margins significantly.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVPT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AVPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVPT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5.50 based on the research report published on February 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVPT Trading at 10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVPT rose by +9.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.12. In addition, AvePoint Inc. saw 61.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVPT starting from Sixth Street Partners Manageme, who sale 4,500,000 shares at the price of $6.16 back on Jun 13. After this action, Sixth Street Partners Manageme now owns 5,790,520 shares of AvePoint Inc., valued at $27,720,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.37 for the present operating margin

+70.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for AvePoint Inc. stands at -17.92. The total capital return value is set at -15.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.96. Equity return is now at value -18.60, with -10.40 for asset returns.

Based on AvePoint Inc. (AVPT), the company’s capital structure generated 7.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.81. Total debt to assets is 4.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.