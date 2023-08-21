Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT)’s stock price has decreased by -8.41 compared to its previous closing price of 22.00. However, the company has seen a -3.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-03 that SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (“Atour” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATAT), a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2023 on Thursday, August 17, 2023, before the U.S. markets open.

Is It Worth Investing in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is above average at 70.21x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) is $212.53, which is $7.87 above the current market price. The public float for ATAT is 106.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATAT on August 21, 2023 was 484.57K shares.

ATAT’s Market Performance

ATAT stock saw an increase of -3.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.22% and a quarterly increase of 10.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.74% for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.43% for ATAT’s stock, with a -1.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATAT stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for ATAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATAT in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $24 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATAT Trading at 8.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares surge +8.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAT fell by -3.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.52. In addition, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited saw 11.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.