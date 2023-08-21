Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is -0.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Athersys Inc. (ATHX) is $5.50, which is $5.19 above the current market price. The public float for ATHX is 19.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATHX on August 21, 2023 was 237.46K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ATHX) stock’s latest price update

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX)’s stock price has decreased by -20.27 compared to its previous closing price of 0.39. However, the company has seen a -29.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-18 that Athersys (NASDAQ: ATHX ) stock is falling on Friday after the biotechnology company announced a public stock offering. That public offering has Athersys selling 10,937,500 shares of ATHX stock for a price of 32 cents each.

ATHX’s Market Performance

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) has seen a -29.88% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -62.65% decline in the past month and a -64.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.13% for ATHX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -47.23% for ATHX stock, with a simple moving average of -70.09% for the last 200 days.

ATHX Trading at -59.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.57%, as shares sank -64.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHX fell by -29.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5599. In addition, Athersys Inc. saw -63.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATHX starting from Camardo Daniel A., who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Nov 22. After this action, Camardo Daniel A. now owns 368,804 shares of Athersys Inc., valued at $54,960 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1436.79 for the present operating margin

+82.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Athersys Inc. stands at -1362.14. The total capital return value is set at -1,395.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,574.77. Equity return is now at value 174.10, with -198.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 45.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Athersys Inc. (ATHX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.