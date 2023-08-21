AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AZN is 0.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AZN is $85.04, which is $12.73 above the current price. The public float for AZN is 2.99B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZN on August 21, 2023 was 5.36M shares.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 69.12. However, the company has seen a -2.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that There are sectors in the economy that go through an extended period of trending sideways to lower. A good example is the pharmaceutical sector.

AZN’s Market Performance

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has experienced a -2.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.15% drop in the past month, and a -7.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for AZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.24% for AZN’s stock, with a -1.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AZN Trading at -2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares sank -1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.99. In addition, AstraZeneca PLC saw 0.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.41 for the present operating margin

+63.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AstraZeneca PLC stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.30. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.11. Total debt to assets is 30.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.