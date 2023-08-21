Assessing the Risk and Potential of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s (DXF) Stock

The stock of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has seen a 4.52% increase in the past week, with a -40.16% drop in the past month, and a -64.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.08% for DXF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.07% for DXF stock, with a simple moving average of -58.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DXF is at 1.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DXF is $248.40, The public float for DXF is 3.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.32% of that float. The average trading volume for DXF on August 21, 2023 was 368.69K shares.

DXF) stock’s latest price update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF)’s stock price has decreased by -12.81 compared to its previous closing price of 0.83. However, the company has seen a 4.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-29 that Use these tips to outperform the market The post Penny Stocks Trading Strategies, Tips for Outperforming appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

DXF Trading at -42.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.13%, as shares sank -45.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8607. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited saw -61.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.38 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stands at -54.68. The total capital return value is set at -1.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.72.

Based on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF), the company’s capital structure generated 73.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.25. Total debt to assets is 28.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.