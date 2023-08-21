Assessing the Risk and Potential of Carrier Global Corporation’s (CARR) Stock

In the past week, CARR stock has gone down by -3.87%, with a monthly decline of -2.34% and a quarterly surge of 23.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Carrier Global Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.23% for CARR’s stock, with a 16.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) is 21.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CARR is 1.28.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CARR is 836.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.59% of that float. On August 21, 2023, CARR’s average trading volume was 5.36M shares.

CARR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) has jumped by 0.64 compared to previous close of 53.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-27 that Carrier Global’s (CARR) second-quarter results reflect strength in the HVAC and Fire & Security segments.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CARR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CARR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $47 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CARR Trading at 2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR fell by -3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.32. In addition, Carrier Global Corporation saw 29.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from Timperman Jurgen, who sale 164,450 shares at the price of $59.25 back on Jul 31. After this action, Timperman Jurgen now owns 0 shares of Carrier Global Corporation, valued at $9,743,763 using the latest closing price.

Timperman Jurgen, the President, Fire & Security of Carrier Global Corporation, sale 33,000 shares at $59.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Timperman Jurgen is holding 6,747 shares at $1,953,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.98 for the present operating margin

+26.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrier Global Corporation stands at +17.31. The total capital return value is set at 24.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.91. Equity return is now at value 27.80, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), the company’s capital structure generated 120.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.71. Total debt to assets is 35.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.