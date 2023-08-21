Assessing the Risk and Potential of AppTech Payments Corp.’s (APCX) Stock

In the past week, APCX stock has gone up by 44.17%, with a monthly gain of 168.57% and a quarterly surge of 147.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.31% for AppTech Payments Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 72.78% for APCX’s stock, with a 142.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APCX is 0.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) is $1.79, which is -$2.91 below the current market price. The public float for APCX is 13.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.62% of that float. On August 21, 2023, APCX’s average trading volume was 151.23K shares.

The stock price of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) has jumped by 8.29 compared to previous close of 4.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 44.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APCX Trading at 115.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.68%, as shares surge +159.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +147.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APCX rose by +44.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +526.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, AppTech Payments Corp. saw 98.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.