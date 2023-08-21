ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) has gone down by -8.30% for the week, with a -8.48% drop in the past month and a -5.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.01% for ARR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.12% for ARR’s stock, with a -14.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARR is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is $5.50, which is $0.86 above the current market price. The public float for ARR is 226.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.20% of that float. On August 21, 2023, ARR’s average trading volume was 6.97M shares.

ARR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) has decreased by -1.07 when compared to last closing price of 4.69.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that BWA, ARR and BIO have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on August 9, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ARR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $9.50 based on the research report published on February 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARR Trading at -9.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARR fell by -8.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.03. In addition, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. saw -17.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARR starting from Zimmer Jeffrey J, who sale 33,378 shares at the price of $5.82 back on Dec 22. After this action, Zimmer Jeffrey J now owns 193,476 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., valued at $194,313 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARR

The total capital return value is set at -1.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.38. Equity return is now at value -9.20, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR), the company’s capital structure generated 581.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -57.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is -44.59 and the total asset turnover is -0.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.