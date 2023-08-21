Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AAOI is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AAOI is $12.00, which is -$3.19 below the current price. The public float for AAOI is 30.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AAOI on August 21, 2023 was 3.75M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AAOI) stock’s latest price update

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI)’s stock price has soared by 18.67 in relation to previous closing price of 12.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-08-04 that Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. AAOI, +66.39% zoomed 65.1% higher in very active midday trading Friday, to pace all gainers listed on the Nasdaq, after the maker of optical communications products provided an upbeat outlook for the current quarter. The stock was headed for the biggest one-day gain since it went public in August 2018, and the highest close since February 2021.

AAOI’s Market Performance

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) has experienced a 2.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 92.04% rise in the past month, and a 788.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.72% for AAOI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 45.69% for AAOI’s stock, with a 316.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAOI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AAOI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AAOI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11.50 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AAOI Trading at 92.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.61%, as shares surge +75.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +377.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAOI rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +446.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.75. In addition, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. saw 703.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAOI starting from Lin Chih-Hsiang (Thompson), who purchase 14,438 shares at the price of $12.36 back on Aug 18. After this action, Lin Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) now owns 1,217,335 shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc., valued at $178,519 using the latest closing price.

Lin Chih-Hsiang (Thompson), the President and CEO of Applied Optoelectronics Inc., purchase 5,562 shares at $12.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Lin Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) is holding 1,202,897 shares at $69,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.48 for the present operating margin

+14.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stands at -29.80. The total capital return value is set at -15.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.59. Equity return is now at value -38.40, with -17.70 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI), the company’s capital structure generated 84.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.72. Total debt to assets is 38.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.