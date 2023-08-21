Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT): A Technical Analysis

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is $155.41, which is $8.0 above the current market price. The public float for AMAT is 836.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMAT on August 21, 2023 was 5.98M shares.

AMAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has increased by 3.68 when compared to last closing price of 137.59.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMAT’s Market Performance

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has seen a 2.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.43% gain in the past month and a 9.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for AMAT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.99% for AMAT’s stock, with a 18.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AMAT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMAT in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $160 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMAT Trading at 0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +4.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.40. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw 46.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Little Teri A., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $142.00 back on Jul 07. After this action, Little Teri A. now owns 69,504 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $1,420,000 using the latest closing price.

Deane Timothy M, the GVP, Applied Global Services of Applied Materials Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $137.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Deane Timothy M is holding 100,759 shares at $1,029,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.96 for the present operating margin

+46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Materials Inc. stands at +25.40. The total capital return value is set at 42.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.39. Equity return is now at value 49.80, with 23.50 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 47.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.34. Total debt to assets is 21.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.