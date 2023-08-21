Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Equinor ASA (EQNR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is above average at 4.02x. The 36-month beta value for EQNR is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EQNR is $36.53, which is $4.88 above than the current price. The public float for EQNR is 2.98B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. The average trading volume of EQNR on August 21, 2023 was 2.97M shares.

The stock price of Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) has jumped by 1.41 compared to previous close of 30.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-17 that Equinor (EQNR) hires Hercules semi-submersible drilling rig to carry out the exploration drilling program.

EQNR’s Market Performance

EQNR’s stock has risen by 0.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.76% and a quarterly rise of 13.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for Equinor ASA The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.58% for EQNR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.46% for the last 200 days.

EQNR Trading at 4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQNR rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.75. In addition, Equinor ASA saw -8.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQNR

Equity return is now at value 47.30, with 16.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Equinor ASA (EQNR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.