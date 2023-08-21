Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ: ESOA) is above average at 20.36x. The 36-month beta value for ESOA is also noteworthy at 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ESOA is $10.00, which is $6.03 above than the current price. The public float for ESOA is 8.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. The average trading volume of ESOA on August 21, 2023 was 33.82K shares.

ESOA) stock’s latest price update

Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ: ESOA)’s stock price has soared by 9.97 in relation to previous closing price of 3.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 38.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ESOA’s Market Performance

ESOA’s stock has risen by 38.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 35.96% and a quarterly rise of 93.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.98% for Energy Services of America Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.90% for ESOA’s stock, with a 57.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ESOA Trading at 40.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESOA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.63%, as shares surge +41.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESOA rose by +38.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, Energy Services of America Corporation saw 57.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESOA starting from REYNOLDS DOUGLAS V, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $2.58 back on Jun 20. After this action, REYNOLDS DOUGLAS V now owns 437,147 shares of Energy Services of America Corporation, valued at $5,160 using the latest closing price.

Lucente Frank S, the Director of Energy Services of America Corporation, purchase 1,465 shares at $2.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Lucente Frank S is holding 345,964 shares at $3,311 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESOA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.34 for the present operating margin

+11.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Services of America Corporation stands at +1.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA), the company’s capital structure generated 149.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.98. Total debt to assets is 36.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 2.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.