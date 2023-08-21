Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

The 36-month beta value for CPHI is also noteworthy at 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CPHI is $45.00, The public float for CPHI is 7.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. The average trading volume of CPHI on August 21, 2023 was 357.96K shares.

CPHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) has jumped by 21.00 compared to previous close of 0.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Pulse2 reported 2022-12-06 that The stock price of China Pharma (CPHI) has been volatile this week. This is why.

CPHI’s Market Performance

CPHI’s stock has risen by 13.93% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.19% and a quarterly drop of -16.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.31% for China Pharma Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.46% for CPHI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -59.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPHI stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for CPHI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CPHI in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $6 based on the research report published on January 08, 2010 of the previous year 2010.

CPHI Trading at -17.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.37%, as shares sank -17.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPHI rose by +13.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2746. In addition, China Pharma Holdings Inc. saw -72.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.79 for the present operating margin

-6.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Pharma Holdings Inc. stands at -49.02. The total capital return value is set at -22.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.93.

Based on China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI), the company’s capital structure generated 204.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In summary, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.