Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

The 36-month beta value for BITF is also noteworthy at 3.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BITF is $3.56, BITF currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of BITF on August 21, 2023 was 9.44M shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.75 in comparison to its previous close of 1.33, however, the company has experienced a -15.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-11 that It’s the height of summer vacation season, and the stock market is taking a breather after its major rally earlier in the year. For active traders, much of the excitement has moved to penny stocks, with many low-priced equities making huge moves in recent weeks.

BITF’s Market Performance

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has experienced a -15.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.09% drop in the past month, and a 16.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.23% for BITF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.59% for BITF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BITF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BITF stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BITF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BITF in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $2 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BITF Trading at -14.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.36%, as shares sank -22.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF fell by -15.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6060. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 204.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.78 for the present operating margin

+7.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at -167.84. The total capital return value is set at -9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.83. Equity return is now at value -48.70, with -37.60 for asset returns.

Based on Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF), the company’s capital structure generated 25.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.28. Total debt to assets is 18.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.