An In-Depth Look at Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd.’s (LXEH) Stock Performance

The stock of Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) has seen a -23.56% decrease in the past week, with a -39.35% drop in the past month, and a -32.46% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.38% for LXEH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.98% for LXEH’s stock, with a -76.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LXEH is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LXEH is 13.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On August 21, 2023, LXEH’s average trading volume was 260.35K shares.

LXEH) stock’s latest price update

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH)’s stock price has plunge by -16.68relation to previous closing price of 0.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -23.56% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2021-05-28 that LISHUI, China, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) (“Lixiang” or the “Company”), a prestigious private primary and secondary education service provider in China, today announced that it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) on May 28, 2021.

LXEH Trading at -38.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXEH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.57%, as shares sank -32.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXEH fell by -23.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5214. In addition, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. saw -86.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LXEH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.96 for the present operating margin

+16.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. stands at -15.84. The total capital return value is set at -9.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.15. Equity return is now at value -3.50, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH), the company’s capital structure generated 32.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.43. Total debt to assets is 13.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.