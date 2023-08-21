Amcor plc (AMCR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Amcor plc (AMCR) by analysts is $9.71, which is $0.79 above the current market price. The public float for AMCR is 1.44B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. On August 21, 2023, the average trading volume of AMCR was 7.50M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AMCR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 9.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.24% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-17 that Amcor’s (AMCR) fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results bear the impact of lower volumes due to weak consumer demand as well as customer destocking.

AMCR’s Market Performance

AMCR’s stock has fallen by -1.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.82% and a quarterly drop of -6.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Amcor plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.06% for AMCR’s stock, with a -12.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMCR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMCR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AMCR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMCR Trading at -3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMCR fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.85. In addition, Amcor plc saw -19.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMCR starting from NAYAR ARUN, who sale 5,648 shares at the price of $12.39 back on Dec 12. After this action, NAYAR ARUN now owns 75,072 shares of Amcor plc, valued at $69,971 using the latest closing price.

Long Nicholas T., the Director of Amcor plc, sale 5,372 shares at $12.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Long Nicholas T. is holding 29,769 shares at $66,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMCR

Equity return is now at value 25.20, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Amcor plc (AMCR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.