AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Stock Faces 12.07% Weekly Volatility

The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has gone down by -22.24% for the week, with a -5.54% drop in the past month and a -19.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.04% for AMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.30% for AMC’s stock, with a -22.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.87.

The public float for AMC is 516.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 26.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMC on August 21, 2023 was 28.98M shares.

AMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) has surged by 1.24 when compared to previous closing price of 4.04, but the company has seen a -22.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AMC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AMC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.60 based on the research report published on March 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMC Trading at -10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.07%, as shares sank -7.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMC fell by -22.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.70. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw 0.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMC starting from Antara Capital LP, who sale 7,993,400 shares at the price of $1.73 back on Jun 28. After this action, Antara Capital LP now owns 93,911,906 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $13,815,317 using the latest closing price.

Antara Capital LP, the 10% Owner of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., sale 3,573,030 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Antara Capital LP is holding 101,905,306 shares at $6,395,362 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMC

Equity return is now at value 28.60, with -8.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.