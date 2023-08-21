Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Stock Observes 0.32% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, ABEV stock has gone down by -1.38%, with a monthly decline of -7.44% and a quarterly plunge of -1.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for Ambev S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.68% for ABEV’s stock, with a 0.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Right Now?

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ABEV is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ABEV is 4.41B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABEV on August 21, 2023 was 13.90M shares.

ABEV) stock’s latest price update

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.06 in relation to its previous close of 2.83. However, the company has experienced a -1.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-17 that Investors interested in stocks from the Beverages – Alcohol sector have probably already heard of Ambev (ABEV) and Diageo (DEO). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

ABEV Trading at -6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -9.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV fell by -1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, Ambev S.A. saw 5.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 10.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.