Alteryx Inc. (AYX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.56.

The public float for AYX is 62.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AYX on August 21, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

AYX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) has decreased by -0.14 when compared to last closing price of 28.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-14 that Palantir and Alteryx have both plummeted from their all-time highs. Palantir’s growth is cooling off, but its profits are rising.

AYX’s Market Performance

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has seen a -7.42% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -29.12% decline in the past month and a -26.42% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.63% for AYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.63% for AYX’s stock, with a -40.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AYX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AYX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AYX Trading at -28.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -29.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYX fell by -7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.24. In addition, Alteryx Inc. saw -44.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYX starting from Natali Chris, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $43.31 back on Jun 02. After this action, Natali Chris now owns 40,464 shares of Alteryx Inc., valued at $43,310 using the latest closing price.

Schloss Eileen, the Director of Alteryx Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $65.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Schloss Eileen is holding 6,715 shares at $294,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYX

Equity return is now at value -248.70, with -19.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.