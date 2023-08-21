Alcoa Corporation (AA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for AA is also noteworthy at 2.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AA is $38.08, which is $9.38 above than the current price. The public float for AA is 177.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.47% of that float. The average trading volume of AA on August 21, 2023 was 5.26M shares.

AA) stock’s latest price update

AA’s Market Performance

Alcoa Corporation (AA) has experienced a -9.36% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.35% drop in the past month, and a -21.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for AA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.03% for AA stock, with a simple moving average of -30.23% for the last 200 days.

AA Trading at -14.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -13.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AA fell by -9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.09. In addition, Alcoa Corporation saw -36.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AA starting from Harvey Roy Christopher, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $51.34 back on Feb 08. After this action, Harvey Roy Christopher now owns 950,140 shares of Alcoa Corporation, valued at $1,540,170 using the latest closing price.

Bacchi Renato, the EVP & CSIO of Alcoa Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $53.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Bacchi Renato is holding 59,567 shares at $535,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.30 for the present operating margin

+15.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alcoa Corporation stands at -0.96. The total capital return value is set at 20.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.84. Equity return is now at value -29.50, with -10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Alcoa Corporation (AA), the company’s capital structure generated 37.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.19. Total debt to assets is 12.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Alcoa Corporation (AA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.