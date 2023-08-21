AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is $10.53, which is $1.05 above the current market price. The public float for AGNC is 602.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AGNC on August 21, 2023 was 10.45M shares.

AGNC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) has jumped by 0.32 compared to previous close of 9.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-20 that AGNC now yields 15% on the back of monthly cash dividends that have remained stable at $0.12 per share for the last three years. The mREIT’s tangible net book value has faced pressure in recent years but is showing signs of stability. With the dividend fully covered by EPS, AGNC is set to remain a critical source of income as the current rate hike cycle enters its final phase.

AGNC’s Market Performance

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has experienced a -3.76% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.51% drop in the past month, and a 2.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for AGNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.14% for AGNC’s stock, with a -6.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGNC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AGNC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AGNC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12.50 based on the research report published on March 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGNC Trading at -5.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGNC fell by -3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.96. In addition, AGNC Investment Corp. saw -8.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGNC starting from Davis Morris A., who purchase 4,772 shares at the price of $10.48 back on Jul 27. After this action, Davis Morris A. now owns 55,060 shares of AGNC Investment Corp., valued at $49,991 using the latest closing price.

Reid Sean, the EVP of AGNC Investment Corp., purchase 11,000 shares at $8.91 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Reid Sean is holding 11,000 shares at $98,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.10 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGNC Investment Corp. stands at -36.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.95. Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), the company’s capital structure generated 544.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.50. Total debt to assets is 82.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.