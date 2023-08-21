2U Inc. (TWOU) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TWOU is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TWOU is $5.84, which is $4.18 above the current price. The public float for TWOU is 78.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWOU on August 21, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TWOU) stock’s latest price update

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.54 compared to its previous closing price of 3.06. However, the company has seen a fall of -26.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-09 that 2U’s second-quarter results missed expectations on both the top and bottom lines. The company says the shortfall was due to a planned shift in revenue toward the back half of the year and promised a big ramp in degree program launches in 2024.

TWOU’s Market Performance

2U Inc. (TWOU) has seen a -26.48% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -29.56% decline in the past month and a -23.73% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.55% for TWOU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.29% for TWOU’s stock, with a -53.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWOU stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for TWOU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWOU in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $4 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWOU Trading at -27.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%, as shares sank -29.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWOU fell by -26.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.82. In addition, 2U Inc. saw -54.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TWOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.00 for the present operating margin

+71.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2U Inc. stands at -33.45. The total capital return value is set at -5.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.51. Equity return is now at value -82.60, with -20.70 for asset returns.

Based on 2U Inc. (TWOU), the company’s capital structure generated 207.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.51. Total debt to assets is 57.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 205.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 2U Inc. (TWOU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.