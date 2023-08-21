1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EFSH is 34.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% of that float. On August 21, 2023, EFSH’s average trading volume was 2.75M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EFSH) stock’s latest price update

1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX: EFSH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.95 in relation to its previous close of 0.13. However, the company has experienced a -34.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EFSH’s Market Performance

1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) has experienced a -34.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -34.32% drop in the past month, and a -78.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.26% for EFSH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.99% for EFSH’s stock, with a -89.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EFSH Trading at -54.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.65%, as shares sank -34.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFSH fell by -34.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1866. In addition, 1847 Holdings LLC saw -93.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EFSH starting from Strategic Risk, LLC., who purchase 73,629 shares at the price of $0.14 back on Aug 17. After this action, Strategic Risk, LLC. now owns 3,894,507 shares of 1847 Holdings LLC, valued at $10,080 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Ellery, the Chairman and CEO of 1847 Holdings LLC, purchase 35,000 shares at $0.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Roberts Ellery is holding 471,430 shares at $4,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EFSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.73 for the present operating margin

+8.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for 1847 Holdings LLC stands at -20.76. The total capital return value is set at -17.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.33.

Based on 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH), the company’s capital structure generated 1,139.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.93. Total debt to assets is 61.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57,499.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.15 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.