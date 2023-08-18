Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) has increased by 4.66 when compared to last closing price of 2.36.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) Right Now?

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) by analysts is $12.49, The public float for YRD is 88.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On August 18, 2023, the average trading volume of YRD was 74.12K shares.

YRD’s Market Performance

The stock of Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) has seen a 10.76% increase in the past week, with a 2.49% rise in the past month, and a -1.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.61% for YRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.98% for YRD’s stock, with a 11.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YRD Trading at 2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares surge +2.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YRD rose by +10.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +186.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, Yiren Digital Ltd. saw 80.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.40 for the present operating margin

+75.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yiren Digital Ltd. stands at +34.79. The total capital return value is set at 23.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.56.

Based on Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD), the company’s capital structure generated 13.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.75. Total debt to assets is 9.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.