Yelp Inc. (YELP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) is above average at 69.71x. The 36-month beta value for YELP is also noteworthy at 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for YELP is $44.60, which is $3.13 above than the current price. The public float for YELP is 65.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.70% of that float. The average trading volume of YELP on August 18, 2023 was 750.99K shares.

The stock of Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) has decreased by -1.85 when compared to last closing price of 42.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.57% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/17/23 that Yelp Snags an Upgrade. Goldman Sees Revenue Growth.

YELP’s Market Performance

Yelp Inc. (YELP) has experienced a -3.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.84% drop in the past month, and a 28.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for YELP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.67% for YELP stock, with a simple moving average of 26.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YELP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YELP stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for YELP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YELP in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $54 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YELP Trading at 4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YELP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YELP fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.25. In addition, Yelp Inc. saw 50.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YELP starting from Schwarzbach David A, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $43.28 back on Aug 15. After this action, Schwarzbach David A now owns 230,185 shares of Yelp Inc., valued at $119,020 using the latest closing price.

Orr Carmen, the Chief People Officer of Yelp Inc., sale 12,468 shares at $43.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Orr Carmen is holding 86,580 shares at $539,257 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YELP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+85.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yelp Inc. stands at +3.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.34. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Yelp Inc. (YELP), the company’s capital structure generated 17.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.10. Total debt to assets is 12.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Yelp Inc. (YELP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.