What Recent Market Trends Mean for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s (TAST) Stock

The stock of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has gone up by 5.58% for the week, with a 32.50% rise in the past month and a 36.92% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.39% for TAST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.66% for TAST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 124.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TAST is also noteworthy at 2.22.

The public float for TAST is 33.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.28% of that float. The average trading volume of TAST on August 18, 2023 was 768.63K shares.

TAST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) has increased by 1.23 when compared to last closing price of 7.29.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAST stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for TAST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAST in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TAST Trading at 33.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares surge +32.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAST rose by +5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +339.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.16. In addition, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. saw 442.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAST starting from Myers William E, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Mar 14. After this action, Myers William E now owns 88,571 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $20,265 using the latest closing price.

Pena Paulo A, the President and CEO of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., purchase 17,000 shares at $1.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Pena Paulo A is holding 138,275 shares at $24,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAST

Equity return is now at value -46.80, with -4.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.