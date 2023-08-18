What Recent Market Trends Mean for Cannae Holdings Inc.’s (CNNE) Stock

In the past week, CNNE stock has gone down by -3.30%, with a monthly decline of -11.22% and a quarterly plunge of -3.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for Cannae Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.10% for CNNE stock, with a simple moving average of -10.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNNE is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) is $32.60, which is $13.85 above the current market price. The public float for CNNE is 73.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. On August 18, 2023, CNNE’s average trading volume was 427.02K shares.

CNNE) stock’s latest price update

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.05 in relation to its previous close of 18.76. However, the company has experienced a -3.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNNE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CNNE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNNE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $42 based on the research report published on December 20, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CNNE Trading at -6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -9.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNNE fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.66. In addition, Cannae Holdings Inc. saw -9.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNNE starting from Massey Richard N, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $18.01 back on May 12. After this action, Massey Richard N now owns 377,417 shares of Cannae Holdings Inc., valued at $900,615 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.84 for the present operating margin

+10.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cannae Holdings Inc. stands at -64.66. The total capital return value is set at -4.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.21. Equity return is now at value -15.70, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE), the company’s capital structure generated 9.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.07. Total debt to assets is 8.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.