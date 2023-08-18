Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST): A Technical Analysis

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) is $32.57, which is $5.55 above the current market price. The public float for VIST is 89.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIST on August 18, 2023 was 715.91K shares.

VIST) stock’s latest price update

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST)’s stock price has dropped by -1.15 in relation to previous closing price of 25.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VIST’s Market Performance

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) has experienced a -1.11% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.51% drop in the past month, and a 21.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for VIST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.41% for VIST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 30.42% for the last 200 days.

VIST Trading at 0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares sank -4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIST fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.54. In addition, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. saw 59.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.76 for the present operating margin

+54.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +23.56. The total capital return value is set at 38.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.94.

Based on Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST), the company’s capital structure generated 68.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.67. Total debt to assets is 28.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.