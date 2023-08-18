Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is $210.60, which is $25.15 above the current market price. The public float for VEEV is 144.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VEEV on August 18, 2023 was 987.44K shares.

The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) has decreased by -2.25 when compared to last closing price of 191.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.60% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VEEV’s Market Performance

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has seen a -2.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.98% decline in the past month and a 12.95% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for VEEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.68% for VEEV’s stock, with a 4.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEEV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VEEV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VEEV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $181 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VEEV Trading at -5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -5.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEV fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.30. In addition, Veeva Systems Inc. saw 16.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEEV starting from Hedley Mary Lynne, who sale 138 shares at the price of $208.31 back on Jul 13. After this action, Hedley Mary Lynne now owns 3,606 shares of Veeva Systems Inc., valued at $28,747 using the latest closing price.

Hedley Mary Lynne, the Director of Veeva Systems Inc., sale 92 shares at $207.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Hedley Mary Lynne is holding 3,744 shares at $19,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.30 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeva Systems Inc. stands at +22.63. The total capital return value is set at 13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.51. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.61. Total debt to assets is 1.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.