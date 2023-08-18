Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) has seen a -3.85% decrease in the past week, with a 10.45% gain in the past month, and a 23.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for VRNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.44% for VRNS’s stock, with a 18.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) is $35.06, which is $4.81 above the current market price. The public float for VRNS is 107.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRNS on August 18, 2023 was 847.83K shares.

VRNS) stock’s latest price update

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.05 in relation to its previous close of 30.31. However, the company has experienced a -3.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VRNS Trading at 8.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +12.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS fell by -3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.43. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc. saw 24.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from Kess Avrohom J., who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $29.72 back on Aug 04. After this action, Kess Avrohom J. now owns 23,032 shares of Varonis Systems Inc., valued at $37,150 using the latest closing price.

Kess Avrohom J., the Director of Varonis Systems Inc., purchase 350 shares at $25.17 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Kess Avrohom J. is holding 21,782 shares at $8,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.79 for the present operating margin

+85.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varonis Systems Inc. stands at -26.29. The total capital return value is set at -13.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.65. Equity return is now at value -23.50, with -11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 63.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.66. Total debt to assets is 30.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.