Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.18x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) by analysts is $20.50, which is -$0.64 below the current market price. The public float for UBA is 29.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On August 18, 2023, the average trading volume of UBA was 299.00K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UBA) stock’s latest price update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA)’s stock price has plunge by -1.81relation to previous closing price of 21.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.17% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UBA’s Market Performance

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) has seen a -6.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.63% decline in the past month and a 24.72% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for UBA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.38% for UBA’s stock, with a 11.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for UBA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UBA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $22 based on the research report published on April 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

UBA Trading at -2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -6.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBA fell by -6.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.50. In addition, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. saw 11.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBA starting from Hayes John T, who sale 13,500 shares at the price of $19.24 back on Jan 04. After this action, Hayes John T now owns 101,606 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc., valued at $259,740 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.78 for the present operating margin

+45.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. stands at +27.75. The total capital return value is set at 5.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.58. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA), the company’s capital structure generated 57.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.69. Total debt to assets is 33.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.