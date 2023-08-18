Understanding the 2.62% Volatility Levels of Verint Systems Inc.’s (VRNT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) has seen a -6.79% decrease in the past week, with a -18.29% drop in the past month, and a -8.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for VRNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.83% for VRNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VRNT is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VRNT is $46.43, which is $14.04 above the current price. The public float for VRNT is 62.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRNT on August 18, 2023 was 446.42K shares.

The stock price of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) has dropped by -5.21 compared to previous close of 34.17. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/10/21 that Wells Fargo, Zscaler, Dave & Buster’s: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VRNT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VRNT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $40 based on the research report published on January 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRNT Trading at -10.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -14.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNT fell by -6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.06. In addition, Verint Systems Inc. saw -10.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNT starting from BODNER DAN, who sale 29,230 shares at the price of $38.33 back on Jul 20. After this action, BODNER DAN now owns 1,041,474 shares of Verint Systems Inc., valued at $1,120,386 using the latest closing price.

Nottenburg Richard N, the Director of Verint Systems Inc., sale 257 shares at $36.74 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Nottenburg Richard N is holding 5,274 shares at $9,442 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.56 for the present operating margin

+64.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verint Systems Inc. stands at +1.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.83. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 35.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.25. Total debt to assets is 19.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.