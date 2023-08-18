Trading Update: Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Stock Endures 3.75% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has gone down by -1.13% for the week, with a -9.07% drop in the past month and a 28.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.75% for OII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.21% for OII stock, with a simple moving average of 16.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Right Now?

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) by analysts is $22.57, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for OII is 98.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.00% of that float. On August 18, 2023, the average trading volume of OII was 853.71K shares.

OII) stock’s latest price update

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.36 in relation to its previous close of 21.35. However, the company has experienced a -1.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of OII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OII stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OII in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $25 based on the research report published on January 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OII Trading at 3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -9.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OII fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.87. In addition, Oceaneering International Inc. saw 20.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OII starting from DYER CHRISTOPHER J, who sale 4,800 shares at the price of $21.49 back on Aug 04. After this action, DYER CHRISTOPHER J now owns 12,601 shares of Oceaneering International Inc., valued at $103,157 using the latest closing price.

GOODWIN DEANNA L, the Director of Oceaneering International Inc., sale 48,303 shares at $16.57 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that GOODWIN DEANNA L is holding 19,899 shares at $800,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.37 for the present operating margin

+14.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oceaneering International Inc. stands at +1.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.89. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Oceaneering International Inc. (OII), the company’s capital structure generated 167.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.67. Total debt to assets is 42.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.