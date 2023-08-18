Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for THRX is at 3.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for THRX is $6.75, which is $3.88 above the current market price. The public float for THRX is 42.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.52% of that float. The average trading volume for THRX on August 18, 2023 was 704.22K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

THRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) has jumped by 0.74 compared to previous close of 2.85. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

THRX’s Market Performance

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) has seen a -7.98% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.78% decline in the past month and a -73.42% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.49% for THRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.44% for THRX’s stock, with a -64.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

THRX Trading at -54.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -20.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THRX fell by -8.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -42.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THRX starting from Foresite Capital Management V, who purchase 700,000 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Jul 17. After this action, Foresite Capital Management V, now owns 4,108,796 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $2,079,000 using the latest closing price.

GORDON CARL L, the Director of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 479,932 shares at $3.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that GORDON CARL L is holding 17,063,000 shares at $1,463,793 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THRX

The total capital return value is set at -23.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.13. Equity return is now at value -25.50, with -24.30 for asset returns.

Based on Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.88. Total debt to assets is 1.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.