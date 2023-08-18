The Volatility of EngageSmart Inc.’s (ESMT) Stock: A -1.66% Ratio for the Week

The stock of EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) has gone down by -1.66% for the week, with a -13.37% drop in the past month and a -6.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.78% for ESMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.78% for ESMT’s stock, with a -9.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) is 139.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ESMT is 0.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) is $24.40, which is $8.3 above the current market price. The public float for ESMT is 158.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. On August 18, 2023, ESMT’s average trading volume was 549.61K shares.

ESMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) has decreased by -1.89 when compared to last closing price of 16.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESMT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ESMT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ESMT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ESMT Trading at -9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -11.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESMT fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.69. In addition, EngageSmart Inc. saw -5.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESMT starting from Seltzer Jonathan Cole, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $16.94 back on Aug 14. After this action, Seltzer Jonathan Cole now owns 0 shares of EngageSmart Inc., valued at $254,100 using the latest closing price.

Seltzer Jonathan Cole, the President, SMB Solutions of EngageSmart Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $18.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Seltzer Jonathan Cole is holding 7,778 shares at $66,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.42 for the present operating margin

+73.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for EngageSmart Inc. stands at +6.78. The total capital return value is set at 2.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.59. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.80. Total debt to assets is 3.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.