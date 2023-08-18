The Timken Company (TKR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 75.75. However, the company has seen a -2.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) Right Now?

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Timken Company (TKR) is $98.20, which is $20.02 above the current market price. The public float for TKR is 62.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TKR on August 18, 2023 was 614.70K shares.

TKR’s Market Performance

TKR stock saw a decrease of -2.19% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.90% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for The Timken Company (TKR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.33% for TKR stock, with a simple moving average of -4.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TKR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TKR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TKR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $100 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TKR Trading at -13.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -18.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKR fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.44. In addition, The Timken Company saw 7.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKR starting from Kyle Richard G, who sale 32,379 shares at the price of $76.50 back on Aug 14. After this action, Kyle Richard G now owns 383,082 shares of The Timken Company, valued at $2,476,994 using the latest closing price.

Kyle Richard G, the President and CEO of The Timken Company, sale 31,933 shares at $80.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Kyle Richard G is holding 383,082 shares at $2,556,637 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.56 for the present operating margin

+28.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Timken Company stands at +9.06. The total capital return value is set at 15.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.15. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Timken Company (TKR), the company’s capital structure generated 90.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.50. Total debt to assets is 35.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Timken Company (TKR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.