The Impact of Market Fluctuations on SES AI Corporation’s (SES) Stock

The stock of SES AI Corporation (SES) has gone down by -11.68% for the week, with a -30.03% drop in the past month and a 49.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.91% for SES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.81% for SES’s stock, with a -28.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SES AI Corporation (SES) is $4.00, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for SES is 210.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SES on August 18, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 2.14. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SES stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SES by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SES in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $4 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SES Trading at -14.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares sank -28.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SES fell by -12.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, SES AI Corporation saw -31.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SES starting from Son Yongkyu, who sale 137,735 shares at the price of $2.13 back on Aug 16. After this action, Son Yongkyu now owns 583,862 shares of SES AI Corporation, valued at $293,472 using the latest closing price.

Son Yongkyu, the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of SES AI Corporation, sale 99,576 shares at $2.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Son Yongkyu is holding 583,862 shares at $210,683 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SES

The total capital return value is set at -24.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.99. Equity return is now at value -16.10, with -14.40 for asset returns.

Based on SES AI Corporation (SES), the company’s capital structure generated 3.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SES AI Corporation (SES) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.