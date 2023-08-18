The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Pardes Biosciences Inc.’s (PRDS) Stock

The stock of Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) has gone up by 1.18% for the week, with a -0.70% drop in the past month and a 10.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.57% for PRDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.05% for PRDS’s stock, with a 28.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) is $1.25, which is -$0.88 below the current market price. The public float for PRDS is 53.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRDS on August 18, 2023 was 410.75K shares.

PRDS) stock’s latest price update

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 2.11. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Covid-19 Pill Developer to Spend SPAC IPO Funds on Clinical Trial, Hiring

PRDS Trading at 7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRDS rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.11. In addition, Pardes Biosciences Inc. saw 26.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRDS starting from Foresite Capital Opportunity M, who purchase 773,952 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Apr 05. After this action, Foresite Capital Opportunity M now owns 8,773,134 shares of Pardes Biosciences Inc., valued at $1,160,928 using the latest closing price.

Foresite Capital Management V, the 10% Owner of Pardes Biosciences Inc., purchase 773,952 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Foresite Capital Management V, is holding 13,583,762 shares at $1,160,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRDS

Equity return is now at value -43.40, with -40.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.