Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TH is 2.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TH is 31.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TH on August 18, 2023 was 509.44K shares.

TH) stock’s latest price update

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.25 in comparison to its previous close of 14.13, however, the company has experienced a 8.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TH’s Market Performance

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) has seen a 8.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.41% gain in the past month and a -8.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.98% for TH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.58% for TH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TH stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TH in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $6 based on the research report published on June 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TH Trading at 9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +12.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TH rose by +8.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.28. In addition, Target Hospitality Corp. saw -2.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TH starting from Kalamaras Eric, who sale 7,970 shares at the price of $16.56 back on Jun 12. After this action, Kalamaras Eric now owns 25,969 shares of Target Hospitality Corp., valued at $131,983 using the latest closing price.

Kalamaras Eric, the EVP and CFO of Target Hospitality Corp., sale 47,195 shares at $16.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Kalamaras Eric is holding 33,939 shares at $780,605 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TH

Equity return is now at value 64.10, with 20.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.