Stabilis Solutions Inc. (SLNG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Stabilis Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 358.44x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Stabilis Solutions Inc. (SLNG) by analysts is $9.00, which is $3.26 above the current market price. The public float for SLNG is 3.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On August 18, 2023, the average trading volume of SLNG was 5.76K shares.

SLNG) stock’s latest price update

Stabilis Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNG)’s stock price has plunge by 28.59relation to previous closing price of 4.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 35.26% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SLNG’s Market Performance

Stabilis Solutions Inc. (SLNG) has seen a 35.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 29.77% gain in the past month and a 66.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.61% for SLNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.87% for SLNG’s stock, with a 25.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLNG Trading at 26.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +29.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLNG rose by +34.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.29. In addition, Stabilis Solutions Inc. saw 7.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLNG starting from KUNTZ EDWARD L, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $3.87 back on May 26. After this action, KUNTZ EDWARD L now owns 53,172 shares of Stabilis Solutions Inc., valued at $27,090 using the latest closing price.

Morris Matthew, the Director of Stabilis Solutions Inc., purchase 3,866 shares at $3.51 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Morris Matthew is holding 16,000 shares at $13,553 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.73 for the present operating margin

+12.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stabilis Solutions Inc. stands at -1.21. The total capital return value is set at -0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.70. Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Stabilis Solutions Inc. (SLNG), the company’s capital structure generated 20.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.99. Total debt to assets is 12.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.10 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Stabilis Solutions Inc. (SLNG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.