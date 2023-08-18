Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s (CEF) Stock: A -2.62% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) has gone down by -0.48% for the week, with a -5.31% drop in the past month and a -4.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.98% for CEF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.62% for CEF’s stock, with a -2.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE: CEF) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CEF is 0.28.

The public float for CEF is 214.95M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CEF on August 18, 2023 was 384.99K shares.

CEF) stock’s latest price update

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE: CEF)’s stock price has plunge by 0.25relation to previous closing price of 17.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.48% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CEF Trading at -2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.89%, as shares sank -4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEF fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.18. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust saw -1.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.