SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) has decreased by -6.32 when compared to last closing price of 1.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.32% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 3.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) is $5.00, which is $8.22 above the current market price. The public float for SKYX is 49.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SKYX on August 18, 2023 was 335.34K shares.

SKYX’s Market Performance

The stock of SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) has seen a -12.32% decrease in the past week, with a -27.05% drop in the past month, and a -45.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.47% for SKYX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.18% for SKYX stock, with a simple moving average of -39.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKYX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SKYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKYX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $15 based on the research report published on July 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SKYX Trading at -27.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares sank -27.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYX fell by -12.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0400. In addition, SKYX Platforms Corp. saw -29.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83146.53 for the present operating margin

-2139.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for SKYX Platforms Corp. stands at -84539.95. The total capital return value is set at -116.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -127.48. Equity return is now at value -212.80, with -54.80 for asset returns.

Based on SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX), the company’s capital structure generated 374.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.94. Total debt to assets is 70.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 349.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 556.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.