Silgan Holdings Inc.’s (SLGN) Stock: A 0.28% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) has gone down by -0.14% for the week, with a -5.81% drop in the past month and a -4.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.10% for SLGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.28% for SLGN’s stock, with a -9.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN) Right Now?

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLGN is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SLGN is $51.70, which is $6.69 above the current price. The public float for SLGN is 82.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLGN on August 18, 2023 was 615.37K shares.

SLGN) stock’s latest price update

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.30relation to previous closing price of 44.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.14% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLGN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for SLGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SLGN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $53 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLGN Trading at -2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares sank -6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLGN fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.73. In addition, Silgan Holdings Inc. saw -13.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLGN starting from LEWIS ROBERT B, who sale 14,969 shares at the price of $44.49 back on Aug 08. After this action, LEWIS ROBERT B now owns 204,229 shares of Silgan Holdings Inc., valued at $665,903 using the latest closing price.

LEWIS ROBERT B, the EVP, Corp. Dev. & Admin. of Silgan Holdings Inc., sale 10,031 shares at $44.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that LEWIS ROBERT B is holding 219,198 shares at $443,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.23 for the present operating margin

+16.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silgan Holdings Inc. stands at +5.32. The total capital return value is set at 11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN), the company’s capital structure generated 211.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.93. Total debt to assets is 49.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.