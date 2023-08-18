Should You Invest in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LSPD is at 2.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LSPD is $21.42, which is $5.11 above the current market price. The public float for LSPD is 136.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.08% of that float. The average trading volume for LSPD on August 18, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

LSPD) stock’s latest price update

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD)’s stock price has plunge by -3.09relation to previous closing price of 15.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LSPD’s Market Performance

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has seen a -6.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.41% decline in the past month and a 1.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.06% for LSPD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.89% for LSPD’s stock, with a -3.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSPD stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for LSPD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSPD in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $20 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LSPD Trading at -9.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -14.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSPD fell by -6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.75. In addition, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. saw 5.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LSPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.34 for the present operating margin

+29.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stands at -146.48. The total capital return value is set at -9.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.69. Equity return is now at value -37.70, with -35.50 for asset returns.

Based on Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.00. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.