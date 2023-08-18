Should You Invest in CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Now?

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CVBF is at 0.44.

The average price suggested by analysts for CVBF is $20.83, which is $3.12 above the current market price. The public float for CVBF is 131.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.91% of that float. The average trading volume for CVBF on August 18, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

CVBF stock's latest price update

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF)'s stock price has plunge by 0.17% in relation to previous closing price of 17.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.37% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CVBF’s Market Performance

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has seen a -7.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.20% gain in the past month and a 47.46% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for CVBF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.96% for CVBF’s stock, with a -11.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CVBF Trading at 12.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +10.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVBF fell by -7.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.33. In addition, CVB Financial Corp. saw -31.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVBF starting from Borba George A Jr, who purchase 92,704 shares at the price of $19.11 back on Aug 08. After this action, Borba George A Jr now owns 257,704 shares of CVB Financial Corp., valued at $1,771,870 using the latest closing price.

Borba George A Jr, the Director of CVB Financial Corp., purchase 165,000 shares at $19.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Borba George A Jr is holding 165,000 shares at $3,220,387 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVBF

Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.