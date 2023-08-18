Should You Invest in Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ALHC is at 1.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALHC is $10.39, which is $3.07 above the current market price. The public float for ALHC is 177.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.03% of that float. The average trading volume for ALHC on August 18, 2023 was 870.23K shares.

ALHC) stock’s latest price update

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.69 in relation to its previous close of 6.58. However, the company has experienced a -5.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALHC’s Market Performance

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) has experienced a -5.97% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.06% rise in the past month, and a -10.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.74% for ALHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.74% for ALHC’s stock, with a -28.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALHC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ALHC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALHC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $9 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALHC Trading at 0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALHC fell by -5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.27. In addition, Alignment Healthcare Inc. saw -47.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALHC starting from Freeman Robert Thomas, who sale 3,290 shares at the price of $6.26 back on Mar 31. After this action, Freeman Robert Thomas now owns 709,376 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc., valued at $20,608 using the latest closing price.

KAO JOHN E, the Chief Executive Officer of Alignment Healthcare Inc., sale 34,506 shares at $6.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that KAO JOHN E is holding 2,346,773 shares at $210,946 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Alignment Healthcare Inc. stands at -10.43. The total capital return value is set at -29.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.10. Equity return is now at value -69.10, with -22.00 for asset returns.

Based on Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC), the company’s capital structure generated 72.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.01. Total debt to assets is 27.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.