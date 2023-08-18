SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) has decreased by -0.92 when compared to last closing price of 48.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/23 that SeaWorld Attracts Fewer Visitors as Heat Waves Roil Theme Parks

Is It Worth Investing in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is above average at 12.58x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) is $68.50, which is $21.1 above the current market price. The public float for SEAS is 35.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SEAS on August 18, 2023 was 844.87K shares.

SEAS’s Market Performance

The stock of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) has seen a -5.51% decrease in the past week, with a -8.38% drop in the past month, and a -14.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for SEAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.42% for SEAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SEAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEAS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $66 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SEAS Trading at -12.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -7.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAS fell by -5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.59. In addition, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. saw -9.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAS starting from Swanson Marc, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $48.91 back on Aug 17. After this action, Swanson Marc now owns 152,537 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., valued at $195,640 using the latest closing price.

Miller Kyle Robert, the of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $55.12 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that Miller Kyle Robert is holding 30,709 shares at $55,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.81 for the present operating margin

+41.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stands at +16.82. The total capital return value is set at 26.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.69. Equity return is now at value -60.20, with 10.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.