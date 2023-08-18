SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is 22.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SCPL is 0.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) is $21.74, which is -$1.77 below the current market price. The public float for SCPL is 20.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On August 18, 2023, SCPL’s average trading volume was 496.98K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SCPL) stock’s latest price update

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.09 in relation to its previous close of 22.67. However, the company has experienced a -0.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/22 that SciPlay Appoints Jim Bombassei as Chief Financial Officer

SCPL’s Market Performance

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) has experienced a -0.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.57% rise in the past month, and a 45.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.97% for SCPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.16% for SCPL’s stock, with a 30.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCPL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SCPL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SCPL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $23 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SCPL Trading at 13.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.24%, as shares surge +15.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCPL fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.71. In addition, SciPlay Corporation saw 40.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCPL starting from Cohen Gerald D., who sale 1,044 shares at the price of $16.08 back on May 16. After this action, Cohen Gerald D. now owns 25,593 shares of SciPlay Corporation, valued at $16,788 using the latest closing price.

OQuinn Daniel, the Interim CFO and Secretary of SciPlay Corporation, sale 5,900 shares at $16.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that OQuinn Daniel is holding 2,402 shares at $98,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.89 for the present operating margin

+66.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SciPlay Corporation stands at +3.34. The total capital return value is set at 26.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.71. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on SciPlay Corporation (SCPL), the company’s capital structure generated 4.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.71. Total debt to assets is 0.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.