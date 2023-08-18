SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, SBAC stock has gone down by -3.23%, with a monthly decline of -5.69% and a quarterly plunge of -5.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for SBA Communications Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.73% for SBAC’s stock, with a -14.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) Right Now?

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SBAC is at 0.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SBAC is $284.00, which is $65.77 above the current market price. The public float for SBAC is 107.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume for SBAC on August 18, 2023 was 964.01K shares.

SBAC stock's latest price update

The stock price of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) has jumped by 0.21 compared to previous close of 220.48. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBAC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SBAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SBAC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $245 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SBAC Trading at -3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBAC fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $224.74. In addition, SBA Communications Corporation saw -21.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBAC starting from Krouse George R Jr, who sale 371 shares at the price of $229.30 back on Aug 11. After this action, Krouse George R Jr now owns 8,501 shares of SBA Communications Corporation, valued at $85,069 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.78 for the present operating margin

+47.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for SBA Communications Corporation stands at +17.52. The total capital return value is set at 10.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.97. Equity return is now at value -9.70, with 4.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.